Pennsylvania Reader Stories: Turns out buck was actually a doe

This past deer season was hectic for me, like many of the other past seasons. But the second-to-last-day of the regular rifle season in Pennsylvania's Wildlife Management Unit 2B was my saving grace. However, it didn’t start out well. I slept past my alarm and the clothes I wanted to wear were in the wash, soiled from a successful day on the trapline the day before.