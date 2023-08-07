Doves, teal, goose openers on Sept. 1 in Wisconsin: What can hunters expect this year?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It’s time to get the shotguns oiled, decoys dusted off and shell vests filled. Three of Wisconsin's earliest fall hunting seasons open Sept. 1 for early goose, early teal, and mourning doves. Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Migratory Game Bird Ecologist Taylor Finger said Wisconsin had excellent nesting conditions going into spring, but the brood rearing period for ducks and geese was unusually dry. “I do believe that it may have had an impact on species like teal, mallards and wood ducks,” Finger said.