Archery, hunter-ed programs threatened by removal of federal funding

Sporting groups across the U.S. are heavily criticizing the Biden Administration following a July 31 report that the president and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona intend to remove federal funding for hunter education and archery programs in public schools. The de-funding stems from the administration’s interpretation of language in the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act (BSCA) – a law passed by Congress and signed by Biden in 2022 following mass shootings in Buffalo and Uvalde, Texas. The BSCA includes language prohibiting funding from providing “training in the use of a dangerous weapon.”