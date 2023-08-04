Former junior anglers from Ohio on different, successful paths

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

In late June, two young men from Ohio competed in different bass tournaments sponsored by the same organization on the same lake in New York. One was fishing a professional circuit while the other was representing his school colors in a collegiate event. While neither angler came away with first place honors, both had excellent tournaments. Eddie Levin, of Westerville, and Kobe Thompson, of Crooksville, fished Lake Champlain in their respective tournaments.