Fish advisory warnings set for two metro lakes

St. Paul — The Minnesota Department of Health, as well as the DNR and the Pollution Control Agency, is recommending that certain people avoid eating fish caught in two water bodies in the Twin Cities metro area, due to new data showing a mixture of pollutants including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the fish.