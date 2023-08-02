New York’s Fulton County wildlife sports museum doubles in size

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When the Wildlife Sports and Educational Museum opened in Vail Mills, near Amsterdam, in Fulton County back in 2006, it seemed like a sizable operation. Bob Kazmierski, a life-long taxidermist, had years earlier secured a former grocery store and helped organize a non-profit group to establish a 13,000-square-foot museum that would represent nearly every aspect of hunting, fishing, trapping and shooting sports, and much more. Now the museum has doubled its space, as well as its displays.