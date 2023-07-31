‘Root of Evil’ case takes down ginseng poachers in Ohio

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Ohio Division of Wildlife (DOW) is wrapping up a two-year undercover investigation into the illegal buying and selling of wild ginseng – an herb with a root that is highly valued (mostly in China) for its medicinal and spiritual qualities. “Operation Root of Evil” ran from September 2018 to September 2020 and covered three ginseng harvest seasons, according to Kirk Kiefer, an investigator with the DOW who headed the operation.