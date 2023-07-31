Many Pennsylvania hunters still are waiting for licenses

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It felt like hurry up and wait for Pennsylvania hunters whose licenses and antlerless deer tags purchased online in late June hadn’t arrived in the mail by mid-July. Many who had rushed to buy when licenses first went on sale were still waiting for paper copies more than three weeks later. Some orders were only partially filled. The Pennsylvania Game Commission was fielding calls about the issue from “many” hunters, said agency spokesman Travis Lau.