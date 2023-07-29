Eye contact and nonverbal communication matters when working with pups

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The verbal commands get all of the love, but it’s what we don’t vocalize to our dogs that is sometimes the most important. After all, spoken conversations with a canine are one-sided affairs. But overall communication isn’t. It’s a two-way street, and if you work to establish nonverbal means of getting your message across, you’ll have a better training and hunting experience.