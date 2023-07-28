Backcountry Hunters and Anglers CEO and president Land Tawney recaps his work with BHA and discusses challenges facing conservation. Charter captain Dan Welsch hosts media and DNR fisheries staff to fish Lake Michigan for trout and salmon. Jeff reports from the MWC tournament at Oconto, Wisconsin. Dan reports on his fishing outings with Dumper Dan.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1830
