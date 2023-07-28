Access expansion at Pennsylvania’s Twenty-mile Creek opens up opportunity for steelhead fishing

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Twenty-mile creek, in Erie County, is a tributary to Lake Erie that will always hold a special place in my heart, and a recent change to re-access waters that had been closed to the public for a couple of decades is going to recharge my fondness for the waterway. The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission announced Jan. 13 that it acquired an easement that regenerates nearly 9,000 linear feet of public fishing access upstream from the highway bridge at Route 5. It is the largest public fishing easement acquisition to date.