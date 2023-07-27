An endangered victory: Piping plovers released on Chicago lakefront

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Illinois DNR, and the Chicago Park District this month released federally endangered piping plover chicks back into the wild at Lake Michigan’s Montrose Beach. The July 13 release marked the first time piping plovers have been released outside the state of Michigan. “Releasing captive reared piping plover chicks in new locations helps to encourage the population to spread throughout the Great Lakes Region,” said Armand Cann, a USFWS biologist. “It’s a strategy to reduce the extinction risk to the population."