New Yorkers rally around flooded communities

The very first article I had published in New York Outdoor News was during the summer of 2005, the publication’s first year. It was a news story about a dam breach at Hadlock Pond, in my hometown of Fort Ann, in Washington County. I don’t know how now-retired Editor Steve Piatt found me, but looking back, I’m sure glad he did.