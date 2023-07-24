Fishing with the presidents in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

One boat. Four presidents. Dozens of fish. Sound like an interesting combination? It most certainly was, as a foursome of former leaders converged on the Juniata River in Pennsylvania last month for the presidential treatment of angling enjoyment. This collective quartet, vaguely reminiscent of Mount Rushmore busts, did not feature the likes of national dignitaries; no Roosevelts or Washington – not even a Bush or Clinton — but was comprised of past presidents from the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association.