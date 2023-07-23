Put a charge into slow summer fishing by targeting carp on artificials

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

It was the perfect time of year for the method I was employing. Discarded crayfish shells lined the shallows, and there were a lot of fish looking to feed on the soft-shelled morsels they knew were lurking under the rocks. Using polarized sunglasses to cut the water’s glare, I found one such fish swimming nearby and as gently as possible, placed my crayfish imitation in the water just in front of its nose. The strike was tremendous, and soon line was peeling off the reel much faster than I could have reeled it back in.