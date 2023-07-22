An ode to the bank fishermen among us

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Here’s a salute to bank fishing and the countless anglers who engage in this universal method of our ancient tradition. It is perhaps the oldest hook-and-line method, primitive nets and traps or natural “poisons” aside. Bank fishermen have little or no access to boats, and some of them are just plain uncomfortable being on the water. But that makes them no less avid or capable as anglers than folks with $100,000 bass boats or walleye rigs.