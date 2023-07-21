New York trout streams absorb heavy floodwaters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

As residents in many parts of New York and neighboring states work to recover from July heavy rains and flooding, angling enthusiasts are also concerned about a less urgent but still vexing question. What did all that storm water do to public trout fishing streams? Several popular trout streams around the Adirondacks and downstate, particularly in Orange County, overflowed their banks as a result of torrential rains.