More to fear on CWD? A look at the tick-and-deer connection

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Concerns about the effects of chronic wasting disease on deer populations continue to broil as the role of game farm escapees spreading the disease to wild deer becomes more evident. The main point that seems established is that once a deer in an enclosure develops CWD, other animals penned in proximity are more likely to get CWD than would deer in wild populations. It’s common to read that CWD is spread by animal-to-animal interactions or by contacting a contaminated environment.