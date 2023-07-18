New nature preserve created on Ohio’s Little Darby Creek

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A total of 430 acres along Little Darby Creek became Ohio’s 144th state nature preserve during a dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting on June 28. As a state nature preserve, the area will have special protection against modification, encroachment, or other use that would destroy its natural beauty and aesthetic value. Ohio DNR Director Mary Mertz said the dedication culminates more than 10 years of work on the part of the agency to purchase and protect land along Little Darby Creek.