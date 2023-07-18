Iowa’s Pikes Peak State Park campsites to open again soon after long closure

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Campsites at a popular northeast Iowa state park will soon be available, following closure that was extended at least four months due to weather conditions. Sites will be available at Pikes Peak State Park in Clayton County beginning sometime during the week of July 23-29, according to Detra Dettmann, supervisor of state parks in northeast Iowa. She said a specific date will be announced via e-mail to campers requesting the information as well as through a press release from the DNR.