Chesapeake Bay sees increase in important underwater grasses in 2022

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources recently reported a 6% increase in submerged aquatic vegetation, commonly known as underwater grasses, in Maryland’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay in 2022. Underwater grasses play a crucial role in the health of the Chesapeake Bay ecosystem by providing habitat and food for numerous species of fish, crabs, and waterfowl.