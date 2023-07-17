A wildfire in central Wisconsin forced evacuations and consumed nearly 1,000 acres. Here are the details.
WI Daily Update: Wildfire consumes nearly 1,000 acres
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Illinois research: Ancient katydid fossil reveals very rare structures
Hunters and fishermen in Illinois have long been serenaded by a variety of katydid species – the insect’s songs and
Here’s how to be in the best shape possible this hunting season
Hunters should take a cue from runners to ensure they go into autumn with strong, flexible joints for all the
Kickin’ up dust? Try these tips for food-plotting during drought
If I were applying to be a marketer for Explore Minnesota, my pitch would play on their #OnlyInMinnesota theme. My