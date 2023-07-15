Proposed project on Illinois’ Kaskaskia River highlights importance of conserving river oxbows

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Beyond their intrinsic natural beauty, river oxbows hold immense community engagement and economic growth potential. Conserved river oxbows are magnets for nature enthusiasts and tourists seeking unique experiences. Visitors are drawn to the picturesque landscapes, serene waters, and diverse wildlife that oxbows provide. This influx of tourists creates a ripple effect, boosting local businesses and injecting vitality into the community.