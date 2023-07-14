Pennsylvania’s doe license sales going smoother after opening rush

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Lehigh Valley native Earl Hower, now of Leesburg, Virginia, set his cellphone alarm for 8 a.m. hoping to be among the first in line when Pennsylvania’s nonresident antlerless deer permits went on sale July 10. “At 8:00:23 (23 seconds) I was number 3,954 in the queue,” said Hower, who, with Wildlife Management Unit 2G clearly sold out, settled for a doe tag in unit 5C. “I bought at 8:48.” Although it made him late for his morning commute, the experience “wasn’t too painful,” he said, “unlike for the several thousands during the opener.”