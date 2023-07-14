Ned Smith Center for Nature & Art celebrates 30 years in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ned Smith was an icon among Pennsylvania outdoor communicators. A renowned wildlife artist and illustrator, he had the honor of creating Pennsylvania’s first duck stamp in 1983. He completed nearly 120 cover paintings for Pennsylvania Game News and authored its popular “Gone for the Day” column, which was turned into a book in 1971 and remains popular today.