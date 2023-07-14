Minnesota company will print Iowa fishing regulations booklet

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A Minnesota company will print Iowa's 2024 fishing regulations booklet, agreeing to print and distribute 175,000 copies to license sales vendors, natural resources agencies and DNR locations. A contract was approved Thursday with Forum Communications Co. of Detroit Lakes, MN., at a cost of $22,044. That's a slight increase from the $21,507 that the Iowa Natural Resources Commission paid to the same company last year.