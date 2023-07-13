Southern Minnesota lakes get fish reboot after winterkill

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

At least for some lakes, fish winterkill during the 2022-23 winter season was likely the highest in the past decade, necessitating a round of unanticipated stocking of fish – from bluegills and bass to crappies and pike – for some southern Minnesota DNR fisheries offices. The silver lining to the most recent fish kill could be excellent fishing in some locations in the near future, as stocked fish face limited competition for food resources, and young, stocked walleyes aren’t consumed by other occupants. Further, winterkill this past season could be a boon for some DNR walleye-rearing ponds.