Only two spots left for the Lake of the Woods trip with Dan in September. Lake Michigan fishing is hot this month off Sheboygan. Improve your bow shooting form with one simple tip. Establish water holes now for bow season but hold off on fall food plots until it rains. Jeff celebrates his son’s first BMX win. Dan sails Lake Erie with friends.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1828
