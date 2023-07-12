Commentary: Federal Ammo criticizes Minnesota DNR for lead-shot order regarding SNAs

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Federal Ammunition has been in Anoka for more than 100 years. We are the world leader in ammunition design and manufacturing, and we proudly employ more than 1,500 Minnesotans. These are high-quality, local jobs. The city, county, and neighbors have historically supported what we do because of the social, economic, and philanthropic benefits we bring to the region. We are astonished by the recent Minnesota Department of Natural Resources order banning the use of traditional ammunition on 56 scientific and natural areas (SNAs) across the state.