Trout Unlimited spearheads multiple restoration projects to help trout in New York

Several New York watersheds are more hospitable to trout thanks to a number of fisheries restoration projects that came to fruition in recent months, spearheaded by Trout Unlimited and dozens of volunteers. Among the watersheds that received recent improvements were the Delaware River watershed and the Batten Kill, the latter the focus of a multi-year Trout Unlimited Home Rivers Initiative.