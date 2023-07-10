Professional walleye angler Chase Parsons hosting seminar at Iowa’s Okoboji Blue Water Festival

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The final piece of the puzzle for the Okoboji Blue Water Festival (OBWF) has been finalized with professional walleye tournament angler Chase Parsons agreeing to host the 9 a.m. fishing seminar on Aug. 12. “Chase is a nationally-renowned professional walleye fisherman who has worked with Dan Spengler at Pure Fishing designing some of the top walleye lures currently being used," OBWF co-chair Greg Drees said about the addition of Parsons to the speaker lineup. "I know he will share a variety of techniques that will help anglers catch more walleyes wherever they fish.”