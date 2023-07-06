Offshore wind energy isn’t for the birds

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The first negative thing I heard about wind energy turbines was that they were bird killers. This was more than 20 years ago when wind energy production was in its infancy. I’d watched some of these prodigious wind turbines go up in a few locations and had seen more than a few grinding out kilowatts in roadside farm fields as I traveled.