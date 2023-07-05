U.S. Department of Agriculture invests $500 million in wildlife conservation

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday, June 27, announced a significant investment to expand its work on wildlife conservation. According to an agency press release, the USDA will invest $500 million over the next five years and leverage all available conservation programs through its Working Lands for Wildlife effort. The $500 million will be shared across the United States and help boost various wildlife populations.