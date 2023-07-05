Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Alliance board resolves to disband group after nearly three decades

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota Outdoor Heritage Alliance’s remaining board members voted Tuesday, June 27, to formally dissolve the nearly 30-year-old organization. An umbrella group that represented dozens of state outdoors and conservation groups on statewide public policy matters since its founding in 1994, MOHA led the charge in passing Amendment 2, the so-called Right to Hunt and Fish ballot initiative in 1998. It also played a key role in passing the Legacy Amendment sales tax dedication a decade later.