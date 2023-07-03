Severe storm damage closes boardwalk at Ohio’s Maumee Bay State Park

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

During the early evening of June 15, several confirmed tornadoes touched down in the northwest, first near Detroit Beach in Monroe County, Mich., and then in Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Huron, Seneca, Richland, Ashland, and Wayne counties in Ohio. Some of the largest hail seen in many years, as large as at least tennis balls, proved the intensity of the rotation of the super cell updrafts that quickly intensified after the front passed over Western Lake Erie.