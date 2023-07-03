Monday, July 3rd, 2023
Severe storm damage closes boardwalk at Ohio’s Maumee Bay State Park

A portion of the boardwalk severely damaged in a June 15 storm has been closed to the public for the foreseeable future in order for repairs to be made. (Photo courtesy Ohio DNR)
During the early evening of June 15, several confirmed tornadoes touched down in the northwest, first near Detroit Beach in Monroe County, Mich., and then in Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Erie, Huron, Seneca, Richland, Ashland, and Wayne counties in Ohio.  Some of the largest hail seen in many years, as large as at least tennis balls, proved the intensity of the rotation of the super cell updrafts that quickly intensified after the front passed over Western Lake Erie.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Ohio’s Outdoor Calendar

Staff Report July 3, 2023

A look at upcoming outdoor-related events from across Ohio published in the July 7, 2023 edition of Ohio Outdoor News.

