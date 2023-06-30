Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1826

Chinook salmon are hitting flashers and flies off Sheboygan on Lake Michigan. Florence, Wisconsin celebrates July 4 with a bang and a band. Paddle the BWCA with Now Outdoors expeditions. Madison lakes fishing action improves as the water clears. Jeff reports on the NWT walleye tournament on Lake Francis Case in South Dakota. Dan fishes the Black River and gathers wild mulberries.

Charter captain Dumper Dan Welsch reports good catches of king salmon, along with cohos and rainbows, off Sheboygan on Lake Michigan and enjoys fun, food, drinks and good vibes at Craft 30 Pub. (dumperdan.com, craft30pub.com) Eric Printz, director of economic development for Florence County, Wisconsin, invites listeners to explore area waterfalls and enjoy a variety of events this weekend through Independence Day. (exploreflorencecounty.com) Nick Gordon, owner of Now Outdoors Expedition Company, leads two guided canoe adventures to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in August, where participants will paddle, portage, camp, fish, and enjoy gourmet meals in the wilderness. (nowoutdoors.org) In the Madison Outdoors Report, Pat Hasburgh, proprietor of D and S Bait, Tackle and Fly Shop, reports good mixed-bag action for panfish, bass and walleyes on Lake Mendota, a good bluegill and muskie bite on Monona, and fast trout action on area streams on terrestrials. (facebook.com/dsbaitandtackle/)