Friday, June 30th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Friday, June 30th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1826

Chinook salmon are hitting flashers and flies off Sheboygan on Lake Michigan. Florence, Wisconsin celebrates July 4 with a bang and a band. Paddle the BWCA with Now Outdoors expeditions. Madison lakes fishing action improves as the water clears. Jeff reports on the NWT walleye tournament on Lake Francis Case in South Dakota. Dan fishes the Black River and gathers wild mulberries.

Charter captain Dumper Dan Welsch reports good catches of king salmon, along with cohos and rainbows, off Sheboygan on Lake Michigan and enjoys fun, food, drinks and good vibes at Craft 30 Pub. (dumperdan.comcraft30pub.com) Eric Printz, director of economic development for Florence County, Wisconsin, invites listeners to explore area waterfalls and enjoy a variety of events this weekend through Independence Day. (exploreflorencecounty.com) Nick Gordon, owner of Now Outdoors Expedition Company, leads two guided canoe adventures to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in August, where participants will paddle, portage, camp, fish, and enjoy gourmet meals in the wilderness. (nowoutdoors.org) In the Madison Outdoors Report, Pat Hasburgh, proprietor of D and S Bait, Tackle and Fly Shop, reports good mixed-bag action for panfish, bass and walleyes on Lake Mendota, a good bluegill and muskie bite on Monona, and fast trout action on area streams on terrestrials. (facebook.com/dsbaitandtackle/)

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative

For a limited time, you can get full access to breaking news, all original Outdoor News stories and updates from the entire Great Lakes Region and beyond, the most up-to-date fishing & hunting reports, lake maps, photo & video galleries, the latest gear, wild game cooking tips and recipes, fishing & hunting tips from pros and experts, bonus web content and much, much more, all on your smartphone, tablet or desktop For just a buck per month!

Sign Up Now

Some restrictions apply. Not valid with other promotions. $1 per month for 6 months (you will be billed $6) and then your subscription will renew at standard subscription rates. For more information see Terms and Conditions. This offer only applies to OutdoorNews.com and not for any Outdoor News print subscriptions. Offer valid thru 3/31/23.

Already a subscriber to OutdoorNews.com? Click here to login.

Before you go... Get the latest outdoor news sent to your inbox.


Sign up for our free newsletter.

Email Address(Required)
Name
What outdoor activities interest you?