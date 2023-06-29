Rock bass: big hitters, weak fighters, good eaters

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Rock bass smash any bait tossed in front of them, but fight with all the ferocity of paper towels once hooked. Still, one must admire this low-profile member of the sunfish family because it strikes when all other fish refuse all offerings. If you’re lucky enough to land a meal of rock bass, don’t go looking for something to fret about. Simply look forward to some fine dining.