Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council questions the progress, expenses of Minnesota DNR forest project

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council met Wednesday, June 21, and, during the course of a lengthy agenda, reviewed accomplishment plans for 2023 projects. The council approved all but one – a DNR forest enhancement project that’s under way. The project, titled “DNR Forest Enhancement Phase III,” continued to decrease its acre total, while keeping the same amount of financial appropriations. LSOHC chair David Hartwell said he believed the decrease in acres was significant enough to hold onto the appropriations until changes were made and a revised plan was presented to the board.