New York Legislature passes bill banning coyote hunting contests

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The New York State Assembly has passed legislation that primarily bans coyote hunting contests, which are popular in agricultural areas across the state. During the later part of a recall of the state Assembly, which took place on June 20 and 21, the house passed Assembly Bill A2917, which, if signed by Gov. Kathy Hochul, will “make it unlawful for any person to organize, sponsor, conduct, promote or participate in any contest, competition, tournament, or derby with the objective of taking or hunting wildlife for prizes for other inducement, or for entertainment.” Language in the bill says that it does not include contests for hunting white-tailed deer, turkey, bear, or fishing contests.