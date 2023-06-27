Bronzebacks dazzle Major League Fishing’s best at Cayuga Lake event in New York

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

New Jersey pro-angler Adrian Avena scored his first major win during Stage Five of the Major League Fishing Bass Pro Tour event held on Cayuga Lake June 6-11, earning a $100,000 paycheck. Avena, who is from Vineland, caught eight scorable smallmouth bass Sunday – the final day of the tournament – with his best five weighing 28 pounds, 10 ounces. The Stage Five at Cayuga Lake in New York featured pros competing using the Major League Fishing standard catch, weigh, immediate-release format, which allowed the event to take place during New York’s catch-and-release bass season.