Minnesota’s youth trap shooters shine at huge 9-day championship in Alexandria

Cole Krueger shot a career-best score at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League’s trap shooting championship in Alexandria on June 20. While he certainly was proud of that, there was a tiny bit of “what if” lingering in the back of his mind when the day was done. Krueger had just wrapped up his junior year at Prior Lake High School. He busted 99 out of a possible 100 clays on a hot and windy day. “I like it because it’s my highest score, but I knew exactly what happened when I missed that one shot,” Krueger said. “The wind just pushed it a certain way where it bounced up right when I pulled the trigger.”