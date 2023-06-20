Michigan DNR estimates state’s moose population at 426 animals

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Michigan’s moose population appears to be similar to what it has been for the past decade, according to estimates following a 2023 winter moose survey. That was the message DNR Moose Specialist Chad Stewart presented to the state Natural Resources Commission at its June meeting at the RAM Center in Roscommon. The estimated population in the Upper Peninsula’s core moose area is 426 animals, which is “not statistically different” from the 509 estimated in 2019, the last time moose were surveyed, according to the DNR.