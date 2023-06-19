Ohio Mixed Bag: Family donates 177 acres for wildlife area

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife recently received a donation on behalf of Marion and Fred Conkel of 177 acres of land in Pike County for use as a public wildlife area. The property was donated by Patricia Ann Conkel through her trust in honor of her husband, Fred Conkel, and his father, Marion Conkel.