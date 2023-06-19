Ohio Insider: What do harvest numbers from this spring season tell us about the turkey population?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ohio's spring turkey season is now in the books, so it’s time to put a bow on this year’s hunt. As usual, I contacted Mark Wiley, the ODNR Division of Wildlife’s (DOW) lead turkey biologist, to get the rundown on the season from the DOW’s perspective. The resident turkey permit success rate was 26.5% of all those resident hunters who purchased a permit. That compares to 20.9% in 2022 and 18.9% in 2021.