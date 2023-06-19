Catching shallow-weed walleyes in the summer on Iowa’s Great Lakes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For the past 45 years, I’ve enjoyed fishing walleyes on the Iowa Great Lakes: Big Spirit Lake, East Lake Okoboji and West Lake Okoboji. For many years, however, I missed a real opportunity during the summer months. After fishing the weed edges in mid-June into July, I would then move to deep water, trolling bottom bouncers or pulling crankbaits. That was good fishing, but I was missing a walleye gold mine: summer walleyes in the weeds. Since doing that, I’ve found a population of walleyes that spend the summer enjoying life in the shallow weeds.