Archery range at Pyramid State Recreation Area in Illinois receives much-needed facelift

The archery range at Pyramid State Recreation Area in Pinckneyville, Ill., is in the process of getting a much-needed facelift and renovations thanks to the cooperative efforts of DNR, the Perry County 4-H and Friends of Pyramid State Park. As DNR funding and staffing declined over the years and the maintenance backlog grew across the state, many sites were forced to prioritize what items in the parks received needed repairs and maintenance. Unfortunately, during that period, the archery range at Pyramid SRA had fallen into disrepair, the course and trail had become somewhat overgrown, and the targets had become largely nonexistent.