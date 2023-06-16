Ohio’s statewide fishing report for June 16, 2023

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Lack of rain has slowed fishing, but not on Erie. A look at the statewide fishing report from Ohio for June 16, 2023.