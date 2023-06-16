Ohio’s sandhill crane numbers still rising in third year of count

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Observers reported 357 sandhill cranes in Ohio during the volunteer-driven 2023 Midwest Crane Count on Saturday, April 15, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The count was coordinated by the Division of Wildlife, International Crane Foundation, and Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative. The survey was conducted in 30 pre-selected counties during the crane’s nesting season to monitor Ohio’s growing breeding population of sandhill cranes.