Ohio’s sandhill crane numbers still rising in third year of count

Ohio observers started counting sandhill cranes three years ago, and the population continues to grow. During the 2023 count on April 15, volunteer observers counted 357 sandhill cranes in 24 of the 30 Ohio counties where the event took place. Northeast and northwest Ohio produced the most sightings. (Photo courtesy ODNR Division of Wildlife)
Observers reported 357 sandhill cranes in Ohio during the volunteer-driven 2023 Midwest Crane Count on Saturday, April 15, according to the Ohio DNR (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. The count was coordinated by the Division of Wildlife, International Crane Foundation, and Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative. The survey was conducted in 30 pre-selected counties during the crane’s nesting season to monitor Ohio’s growing breeding population of sandhill cranes.
