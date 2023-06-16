Minnesota research shows wolves have fishing honey holes, too

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Wildlife biologists have long known that wolves are opportunistic feeders that will take advantage of a host of diet items available to them, but until recently it was not exactly known how often wolves in places like northern Minnesota were targeting freshwater fish. Researchers from the Voyageurs Wolf Project, a University of Minnesota research project in collaboration with the National Park Service, shed some light on the subject.