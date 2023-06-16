Retrievers Unlimited HRC in Illinois celebrates 35th anniversary

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The day dawned with perfect southern Illinois weather when retriever enthusiasts from across the Midwest and South arrived at Peabody River State Fish and Wildlife Area in New Athens for the unique Retrievers Unlimited, HRC 35th Anniversary Spring Test. As the dogs and handlers poured into hunt test headquarters early on a Saturday morning, it was a time filled with warm hugs and extended “hellos,” as many older and retired retriever handlers arrived to help celebrate the anniversary event.